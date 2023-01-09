IND vs SL 1st ODI Preview: Lanka eye ODI success, India World Cup prep

Sri Lanka had a great opportunity to win its first-ever bilateral series in India. But the brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav got in their way. Moving to the ODIs, Dasun Shanaka and his side would be looking to achieve their goal of a bilaterla series win in India.

In the World Cup year, India would be strengthened by the availability of its full-time skipper and its best and most experienced batter . Its best bowler was also named in the series but has now been sidelined to not rush him into playing after a long layoff. Anyhow, India would be preparing to arrive on a settled team before the biggest ODI tournament in the world. This series would be the beginning of building that team.

India in search of a right combination

The Indian side would be looking to arrive at a settled playing XI as it would be playing a lot of ODIs (12 at least) after this series. Then there is a probable Asia Cup as well. Thus, this ODI series would provide the ideal situation to try out the team that the selectors and the captain want to play for the remaining 12 ODIs and eventually arrive at the World Cup.

Rishabh Pant is almost ruled out. Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah would be into the playing 11 straightaway as soon as they get fit. Apart from them, the other position of contention would of K L Rahul. Should Rahul open or play at number five or not be part of the playing 11 at all? All these questions would be answered in this series.

Sri Lanka also need a settled playing 11 for ODIs

While the Sri Lankan T20I side has been competitive in the last 6-8 months, the ODI side still lacks the potential to face big sides like India. The players chosen for this series are the same that were part of the T20I side last week and hence the hope is that the same team will be played for the next 6-8 months to prepare a steady side for the World Cup.

Playing 11 combinations of India

The Indian side would be looking to go in with three pacers-Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami. Umran and Arshdeep will be the choice to replace when Bumrah is 100 per cent fit to play. Similarly, Kuldeep Yadav and one among Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will be the two spinners with being the lone all-rounder in the playing 11.

The five batters will be Rohit, Virat, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul as far as the first game is concerned. Later on, India could experiment with Ishan Kishan as the wicket-keeper and Shubman Gill as the opener if Rahul and Iyer could not find form.

India predicted playing 11

(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/ Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Playing 11 combinations of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka would be looking to build their team around the opening pair of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka. Avishka Fernando could bat number three with either Charith Asalanka or Dhananjaya de Silva at four. Bhanuka Rajapaksa at number five would be ideal with Dasun Shanaka batting at six to play the finisher’s role alongside Wanindu Hasaranga at seven.

The fact that Shanaka and de Silva/ Asalanka could roll over their arm for 3-4 overs each in ODIs, gives the flexibility for the captain and coach to play pure bowlers.

Sri Lanka predicted playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha.

