IND vs SL 1st T20I: Playing 11, head to head & players to watch out for

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indian bowler Mohd. Siraj with teammates celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shai Diego Hope during the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Indian bowler Mohd. Siraj with teammates. (PTI Photo)

Team India, fresh from their whitewash of West Indies in the recent T20I and ODI series will take on Sri Lanka in today's match at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow. Today's match is very important in the sense that the Indian team will be without the services of a lot of its regular players while the Sri Lankan team will also be missing Wanindu Hasaranga, one of their trump cards.

Thus, the Playing 11 in today's match could look very different and the dream 11 predictions could be altered accordingly as well

Here's how the Playing 11 of the two teams could look like

India Predicted Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (C), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20Is

The Indian team off late has been in a dominating position over Sri Lanka, especially with all the stalwarts of the Lankan team gone and as a result, of the total 22 matches played, India have won 14 and lost only seven with one match ending in no result. In India, the result gets even more in favour of India as the men in blue have won eight out of the 11 matches played at their home turf.

Table depicting India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20s

Total Matches Played (Overall) India Won Sri Lanka Won No Result Tied
22 14 07 01 00


Table showing Ind vs Sl Head to Head in T20s for Matches Played in India

Total Matches Played (In India) India Won Sri Lanka Won No Result
11 08 02 01

First Published: Thu, February 24 2022. 15:14 IST

