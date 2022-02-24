IND vs SL 1st T20I: Playing 11, head to head & players to watch out for

-
-
Team India, fresh from their whitewash of West Indies in the recent T20I and ODI series will take on Sri Lanka in today's match at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow. Today's match is very important in the sense that the Indian team will be without the services of a lot of its regular players while the Sri Lankan team will also be missing Wanindu Hasaranga, one of their trump cards.
Thus, the Playing 11 in today's match could look very different and the dream 11 predictions could be altered accordingly as well
Here's how the Playing 11 of the two teams could look like
India Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (C), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11
Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara
India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20Is
The Indian team off late has been in a dominating position over Sri Lanka, especially with all the stalwarts of the Lankan team gone and as a result, of the total 22 matches played, India have won 14 and lost only seven with one match ending in no result. In India, the result gets even more in favour of India as the men in blue have won eight out of the 11 matches played at their home turf.
Table depicting India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20s
|Total Matches Played (Overall)
|India Won
|Sri Lanka Won
|No Result
|Tied
|22
|14
|07
|01
|00
Table showing Ind vs Sl Head to Head in T20s for Matches Played in India
|Total Matches Played (In India)
|India Won
|Sri Lanka Won
|No Result
|11
|08
|02
|01
