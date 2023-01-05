IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live score updates: India eye series, Sri Lanka comeback

- Another man pees on female passenger's blanket aboard AI Paris-Delhi flight
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: After winning the first match of the series, Team India is looking to seal it with a win in the second game. Sri Lanka would be looking to come back
India vs Sri Lanka | India cricket team | Sri Lanka cricket team
India captain Hardik Pandya and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka pose with the trophy. IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live. Photo: @BCCI
After losing Sanju Samson courtesy of a knee injury, India skipper Hardik Pandya would give a chance to yet another debutant, as Rahul Tripathi looks like the excellent choice to replace Sanju in the middle order. With this sorted out and Shivam Mavi grabbing his chance with both hands, the Indian team looks settled to go one notch above and win the series.
Sri Lanka, who came very close to winning the first game and did very well in both the batting and the bowling department, would be eager to continue its good showing in Pune as well. The Dasun Shanaka-led side would be aiming to go over the line this time around to keep the series alive.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Hardik Pandya and his Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanka would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.
Playing 11 combinations of India
Sanju Samson injured his knee while fielding during the first T20I in Mumbai and has therefore been ruled out of the entire series. To replace him, Jitesh Sharma, the Punjab Kings and Visarbha player has been given his first-ever India call-up. However, it would not be Jitesh getting the chance. Rahul Tripathi will be making his India debut in all likelihood.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik
Playing 11 combinations of Sri Lanka
Bhanuka Rajapoaska and Pathum Nissanka have been out of form for quite some time. Sadeera Samarawickrama, who has looked in good touch in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League, must be given a chance. But from the looks of it, it doesn’t seem like Sri Lanka will change its playing 11 after such a close game.
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilsham Madushanka
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20i Pitch Report
It was at this stadium in Pune in 2016 that the two teams met and Dasun Shanaka, then just a young bowling all-rounder, unleashed his power of swing bowling and bowled India out for a meagre 101. But then in 2020, India exacted revenge, trumping the visitors by a giant margin of 78 runs.
This will now be the third meeting between the two sides. The Pune pitch is way better for batting than it was in 2016, but not as dull for bowling as it was in 2020. So with the correct amount of effort applied, it may turn out to be yet another close affair.
IND vs SL 1st T20I Weather Forecast
The weather in Pune will remain ideal for cricket as humidity will be below 40% making it dry and chilly in the evening, giving swing bowlers an opportunity to do the damage. Not a lot of dew is expected so it will not affect the game either. The temperature will range between 26 degrees at the start of the game at 7 pm IST and 22 degrees at the end of the game around 11 pm IST.
Ind vs Sl 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
The second T20I match of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It will be telecast Live on Star Sports Network. People can also watch the match on the go on their laptops and mobile phones via the Hotstar mobile application and its website.
IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka Live from the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune here
