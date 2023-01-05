IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Toss details; Predicted playing XI of India, Sri Lanka

Having lost the first game, Sri Lanka would not be looking to make a lot of changes in their playing eleven as the match got close and they were almost in a winning situation. On the other hand, India would be forced to make a change due to Sanju Samson’s injury.





2nd T20I Toss Timing and Details

2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper and his Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanka would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.

Playing 11 combinations of India

injured his knee while fielding during the first T20I in Mumbai and has therefore been ruled out of the entire series. To replace him, Jitesh Sharma, the Punjab Kings and Visarbha player has been given his first-ever India call-up. However, it would not be Jitesh getting the chance. Rahul Tripathi will be making his India debut in all likelihood.

India Predicted Playing 11

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik

Playing 11 combinations of Sri Lanka

Bhanuka Rajapoaska and Pathum Nissanka have been out of form for quite some time. Sadeera Samarawickrama, who has looked in good touch in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League, must be given a chance. But from the looks of it, it doesn’t seem like Sri Lanka will change its playing 11 after such a close game.

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilsham Madushanka

India T20I series Squad

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi

Sri Lanka T20I series Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama