IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Pitch Report & Weather of Daharamsala

After a crushing 62 run defeat in the first T20I, the would be itching to give more than 200% as they face in the second match of the three-match T20I series on February 26 i.e. today at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST and would be telecasted Live on Star Sports Network and can also be Live Streamed through the Hotstar application on smartphones.

When and Where would 2nd T20I, 2022 take place?

The second T20I 2022 would be played on February 26 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST

Where can people watch Ind vs Sl 2nd T20I Live and Exclusive?

The second IND vs SL T20I can be watched Live on Star Sports Network on TV and can also be streamed online through the Hotstar application for both Android and IOS users of the smartphone

How is today's weather at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala?

Today's weather at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Afternoon showers are expected to ensue quite a few times on Saturday, February 26 before the start of the match. This will make the conditions swing and help the bowlers as at times when it will not rain, the cloud cover would still persist.

What is the pitch report for today's match?

The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala would definitely have more pace and bounce than what was on offer in Lucknow. It will be high scoring venue no doubt as the ball will come onto the bat nicely. However, since the temperatures would be down to single-digit from 07:00 pm onwards, the time of the start of the match, the ball is likely to swing in the initial overs as there would also be cloud cover.