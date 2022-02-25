IND vs SL 2nd T20I Preview: India aim perfection as Lanka seek inspiration

It was a battle between David and Goliath as India dismantled an inexperienced Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-match T20I series. The first match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium was a stark reminder of how deep the gap has become between India and Sri Lanka cricket since the 2014 T20 World Cup where the former beat India in the final to lift the trophy.

What Sri Lanka need to change?

Now moving to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, Dasun Shanaka and his men would be looking for inspiration as they are missing out on key men in the series. The main problem in the first game was the execution from bowlers and the catch dropping from fielders. Lahiru Kumara, the quickest of all the Lankan bowlers was all over the place in the first game and so was Chamika Karunaratne.

Jeffery Vandersay, the leg-break bowler was unlucky but bowled well and so did Praveen Jayawickrama the left-arm spinner as there was help for the slow bowlers in the low and slow wicket of Lucknow. In batting, apart from vice-captain Charith Asalanka's patient innings, no batter was able to settle down. Therefore the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka and Dinesh Chandimal need to take responsibility and put on a good batting show.

Could India do something different?

As far as India are concerned, there was hardly anything that needs to be changed apart from its fielding where it dropped too many catches for the liking. Other than that, Ishan Kishan would look to continue his form with the bat and Shreyas Iyer would also want to take the advantage of Suryakumar's absence and present a case for his inclusion in the Playing 11 when the strongest Indian side is selected for the upcoming World Cup.

2nd T20I Pitch Report

The Dharamshala wicket would definitely have more pace and bounce than what was on offer in Lucknow. It will be high scoring venue no doubt as the ball will come onto the bat nicely. However, since the temperatures would be down to single-digit from 07:00 pm onwards, the time of the start of the match, the ball is likely to swing in the initial overs as there would also be cloud cover.

Ind vs Sl 2nd T20I Weather Update

Afternoon showers are expected to ensue quite a few times on Saturday, February 26 before the start of the match. This will make the conditions swing and help the bowlers as at times when it will not rain, the cloud cover would still persist.

India Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara