IND vs SL 2nd Test: Live Streaming, Pitch report and Weather of Bengaluru

The India cricket team will be taking on the Sri Lanka cricket team in the second and final Test match of the two-match Test series from March 12 onwards at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The match, a day-night affair which would be played with the Pink ball, would begin at 01:30 pm IST and would be telecast Live on Star Sports Network and can also be Live Streamed through the Hotstar application on smartphones.
When and Where would India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, 2022 take place?
Second India vs Sri Lanka Test, 2022 would be a day-night Test and begin from March 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST
Where can people watch Ind vs Sl 2nd Test Live and Exclusive?
Ind vs Sl 2nd Test can be watched Live on Star Sports Network on TV and can also be streamed online through the Hotstar application for both Android and IOS users of the smartphone and Tablets.
How is today's weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka?
The venue has so far hosted 23 Tests with the team batting first winning nine Tests and the one batting second winning five Tests nine Tests ending in a draw. The pitch is generally flat and high scoring at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. But due to this being a day-night Test, some movement will be on offer for the bowlers with the pink ball initially till it softens out.
What is the pitch report for today's India vs Sri Lanka match in Bengaluru?
Apart from Sunday, which could be a bit cloudy, all five days, right from March 12 i.e. Saturday, March 16 i.e. Wednesday, all five days of the Test match, if it lasts till five days because no day-night Test so far in India have lasted five days, will have no weather interference in terms of rain. Thus a captain can choose to field first without any doubt. There will be dew and plenty of it at that as well, but since the Test match will go on till 09:00 pm only, hence its effect will be minimised.
