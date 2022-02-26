IND vs SL Prediction 2nd T20I: Toss, India & Sri Lanka Playing 11 at HPCA

After winning the first T20I, Team India will be eager to register yet another series win, their fourth in a row as they take on Sri Lanka in today's match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Today's match is very important in the sense that it will stretch the Indian winning run T20Is to 11 matches, equal to Afghanistan in terms of most consecutive wins in T20Is by a Test-playing nation.

For the though, it is a do or die situation as if they lose this one, there would be no way to come back in this there match T20I series, the third game of which is scheduled at the same venue for tomorrow i.e. February 27.

Ind vs Sl Toss Timing

The toss is going to play an important role in today's match as India captain Rohit Sharma would want his bowlers to get the white ball swinging right from the word go and hence he will be eager to bowl first after winning the toss. For that matter, his counterpart Dasun Shanaka would also want his express pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara to get going with the ball in hand and Shanka himself is also a more than capable swing bowler. The toss would take place at 06:30 pm IST

Here's how the Playing 11 of the two teams could look like

India have drafted in as Ruturaj Giakwad has been ruled out of the series due to injury in his wrists. But will Mayank get a game is doubtful as India would look to maintain the same playing 11. Sri Lanka have also roped in wicket-keeper batter Niroshan Dickwella in the T20I squad and hence he is likely to play in place of Kamil Mishara and most probably Danushka Gunathilaka, if fit will take the place of Janith Liyanage in the side.

India Predicted Playing 11

Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

HPCA Stadium Daharamsala venue Records T20Is