IND vs SL Prediction 2nd T20I: Toss, India & Sri Lanka Playing 11 at HPCA

-
ALSO READ
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Preview: Pollard's men must fight in the do or die game
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
IND vs WI 1st T20I Preview: With changed unit, Pollard aims Windies rebound
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live: Powell's efforts in vain as India clinch series
-
After winning the first T20I, Team India will be eager to register yet another series win, their fourth in a row as they take on Sri Lanka in today's match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
Today's India vs Sri Lanka match is very important in the sense that it will stretch the Indian winning run T20Is to 11 matches, equal to Afghanistan in terms of most consecutive wins in T20Is by a Test-playing nation.
For the Sri Lanka cricket team though, it is a do or die situation as if they lose this one, there would be no way to come back in this there match T20I series, the third game of which is scheduled at the same venue for tomorrow i.e. February 27.
Ind vs Sl Toss Timing
The toss is going to play an important role in today's match as India captain Rohit Sharma would want his bowlers to get the white ball swinging right from the word go and hence he will be eager to bowl first after winning the toss. For that matter, his counterpart Dasun Shanaka would also want his express pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara to get going with the ball in hand and Shanka himself is also a more than capable swing bowler. The toss would take place at 06:30 pm IST
Here's how the Playing 11 of the two teams could look like
India have drafted in Mayank Agarwal as Ruturaj Giakwad has been ruled out of the series due to injury in his wrists. But will Mayank get a game is doubtful as India would look to maintain the same playing 11. Sri Lanka have also roped in wicket-keeper batter Niroshan Dickwella in the T20I squad and hence he is likely to play in place of Kamil Mishara and most probably Danushka Gunathilaka, if fit will take the place of Janith Liyanage in the side.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11
Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara
HPCA Stadium Daharamsala venue Records T20Is
|Matches Played
|09
|Won by team batting first
|04
|Won by team batting second
|02
|No result
|03
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor