IND vs SL 3rd T20I Preview: India eye historic 12th consecutive T20I win

Battered by two sensational losses, Sri Lanka would play for pride as it takes on the in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala. On the other hand, and his men would be aiming to get the 12th consecutive T20I win to equal Afghanistan's record for most T20I wins on a trot by a Test-playing nation.

As of the morning of February 27th, there are no chances of rain at the venue of today's match and another full-blown encounter will be in the offing for the crowds to enjoy at the scenic ground in Himachal Pradesh.

What could Sri Lanka change?

For starters, Sri Lanka could allow its bowlers, especially Lahiru Kumara to bowl three overs on a trot in the powerful especially if he is in a good rhythm. The next thing should be the introduction of leg spinner Jeffery Vandersay in the attack as Dasun Shanaka himself could bowl as well as Binura Fernando di in the 3rd T20I. Along with that, Praveen Jayawickrama should bowl his full quota of overs alongside the two pacers and Shananka and Chamuika Karunaratne should divide the remaining four overs between them.

In batting, Sri Lanka should advise Kamil Mishara, if they play him and don't include Niroshan Dickwella in the Playing11, that there is no pressure on him and he should bat freely at all costs. Same advice must be conveyed to Dinesh Chandimal and Charith Asalanka as well.

Should India do something different?

Ishan Kishan amitted to hospital, who was hit hard on the helmet in the 2nd T20I by Lahiru Kumra bouncer and in that case, Mayank Agarwal, who was drafted in for Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad, is likely to get a chance in the playing 11. Apart from this forced change, India would also look to give either Ravi Bishnoi or Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur a chance. Even Avesh Khan might play in place of Jasprit Bumrah

Pitch Report

The pitch in the 2nd T20I at Dharamsala was a belter and since the third T20I would also be played at the same pitch, a high scoring encounter is expected in this game too, especially if Sri Lanka bat as well as they did in the last game. The pitch had grass on it, but it worked towards holding it from breaking more than assisting movement off the pitch.

Ind vs Sl Dharamsala Weather Update

The temperatures at the HPCA Stadium will remain in the single digits for today's match as well with the highest temperature during the game time of 07:00 pm to 10:30 pm would be 08 degrees Celsius while the lowest would be 06 degrees Celsius. The cloud cover would also however be less than 10% throughout the game and humidity would also be less than 40%.

India Predicted Playing 11

(c), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara