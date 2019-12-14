IND vs WI 1st ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

After a thrilling T20 International series, will eye a winning start to their three-match One Day International (ODI) series against the The two sides will clash at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. In the third T20 match, India scored 240 runs, with top-order batsman – Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and – sending West Indies bowlers on a leatherhunt. However, the Indian bowlers were also taken to the cleaners in the three T20Is, and former head coach Anil Kumble cautioned Kohli and company that they should not take the West Indies batters' hard-hitting abilities lightly in ODIs.

"I'd like to see the bowling come through because it would yet be a challenge against West Indies. They're all powerful hitters and it is going to be good surface, so you would want the bowling to come good," Kumble had said while speaking at Star Sports' Nerolac Cricket Live show.

When and where to watch 3rd T20 Live



Date: December 15, 2019 (Sunday)



Time: 2:00 PM (IST)



Venue: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Mumbai



1st ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of match on Hotstar website and app.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI predicted playing 11



India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav,

West Indies tentative playing 11: Brandon King, (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, (c), Khary Pierre, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cotrell, Alzarri Joseph



Weather report



The Chennai weather, it is feared, might play spoilsport on Sunday; there is 5 per cent chance of a rainfall during the day and 56 per cent probability of rains in the evening.

Pitch report



The Chepauk pitch has traditionally been low and slow, supporting the spinners and difficult for batsmen looking to play strokes.

India vs West Indies head-to-head stats



Total ODIs played: 128



India won: 61



West Indies won: 62



No Result: 3



Tied: 2



