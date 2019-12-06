Ind vs WI 1st T20: Check weather, pitch report, live streaming details here

Buoyed by the return of regular skipper Virat Kohli to the T20 team, the are taking on West Indies in the first of a three-match T20 series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today.

ALSO READ: India vs West Indies 1st T20: Will Sanju Samson make it to playing 11?

Given the inexperience of their bowlers, the might find it daunting to get rid of India’s top four — Rohit sharma, K L Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer — early in the match. If the recent form of both sides, West Indies could have put up their best show to be able to get off to a winning start against India, an opponent against whom they have lost each of their last six T20Is, including the three they hosted only four months ago.

When and where to watch 1st T20 Live

Date: December 6, 2019 (Friday)

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

1st T20 match will telecast live by Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD promise in-depth ball-by-ball analysis during the course of the match on ‘Select dugout’, with former cricket stars Kevin Pietersen, Brian Lara, Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir and Parthiv Patel providing their analyses live.

Weather report

Hyderabad weather is expected to be clear on Friday evening, with a 7 per cent chance of a rainfall during daytime.

Pitch report

The Uppal Stadium pitch is expected to be batsman-friendly. During last season of IPL, the ground had seen some big totals that were not easy to chase after due came into play.

head-to-head stats

Total T20I matches played: 14

India won: 8

West Indies won: 5

No Result: 1