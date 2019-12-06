Ind vs WI 1st T20 Live score: Will Shami make India playing 11 or Bhuvi?
It'll be interesting to see if Kohli prefers Mohammed Shami or Bhuvneshwar Kumar for pace, and Kuldeep or Chahal for spin. Check India vs West Indies 1st T20 live score, toss, playing 11 updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian skipper Virat Kohli plays football with teammates during a practice session ahead of their T20 match against West Indies, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI
On the other hand, an inexperienced West Indies side led by Kieron Pollard will look to get back to winning ways after recently losing their T20 series against Afghanistan 2-1. Head to head, India have an advantage as they have won eight of the 14 T20I matches played between the two sides, while West Indies have won only five.
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live scorecard
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live streaming details
India vs West Indies 1st T20 will be telecast live by Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary. If you want to enjoy the match in Hindi, you can tune in to Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You can also tune in to to Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD for in-depth ball-by-ball match analysis in 'Select Dugout'. Live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20 will also available on the Hotstar app and website.
