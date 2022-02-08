IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Live streaming, toss, weather update & pitch report

The Indian team will face West Indies in the second match of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST. The decision to play the matches of the IND vs WI ODI series at 01:30 pm was taken in view of reducing the effect of dew in the second innings.

When and where will the Ind vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 match be telecasted?

The second ODI between India and West Indies 2022, will be telecasted on Star Sports. The same match will also be live-streamed at Disney Plus Hotstar.

When will the toss take place in IND vs WI 2nd ODI?

The toss between India captain and West Indies skipper is scheduled to take place at 01:00 pm IST.

What will be the weather update at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad for the second IND vs WI ODI?

The weather at Ahmedabad is set to be pleasant with no rain on the radar and the temperatures remaining in the highest 20s throughout the day and in the lower twenties at night.

How will the Pitch behave for the 2nd ODI?

The pitch at the new stadium in Ahemdabad has generally been on the slower side, mostly assisting the spinners, so it is supposed to remain that way only.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar,

Shahrukh Khan

West Indies Squad

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner