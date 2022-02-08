IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Live streaming, toss, weather update & pitch report

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India elects to bat, field an unchanged playing 11
Ind vs Eng: ECB, BCCI to try 'finding a window to reschedule' 5th Test
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
-
The Indian team will face West Indies in the second match of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST. The decision to play the matches of the IND vs WI ODI series at 01:30 pm was taken in view of reducing the effect of dew in the second innings.
When and where will the Ind vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 match be telecasted?
The second ODI between India and West Indies 2022, will be telecasted on Star Sports. The same match will also be live-streamed at Disney Plus Hotstar.
When will the toss take place in IND vs WI 2nd ODI?
The toss between India captain Rohit Sharma and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is scheduled to take place at 01:00 pm IST.
What will be the weather update at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad for the second IND vs WI ODI?
The weather at Ahmedabad is set to be pleasant with no rain on the radar and the temperatures remaining in the highest 20s throughout the day and in the lower twenties at night.
How will the Pitch behave for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?
The pitch at the new stadium in Ahemdabad has generally been on the slower side, mostly assisting the spinners, so it is supposed to remain that way only.
India Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar,
Shahrukh Khan
West Indies Squad
Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor