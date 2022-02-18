JUST IN
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live: Pollard's men fight for survival

LIVE- India vs West Indies: Get the Live scores, Ball by Ball commentary and score updates along with narrative build-up of the entire 2nd T20I here

India cricket team | West Indies cricket team | India vs West Indies

BS Web Team  | Delhi 

West Indies cricket team
West Indies cricket team. Photo: @ICC
India cricket team will take on the West Indies cricket team in the second match of the three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolta on Friday, February 18, 2022. The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST. India won the first match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Kieron Pollard and his men fight to stay in the series while Rohit Sharma's men fight to get the series done and dusted. 

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Toss

The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his West Indian counterpart- Kieron Pollard would take place at 06:30 pm IST, half an hour earlier than the start of play.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens where the first game was also played, offered swing early on courtesy of the light breeze from Hooghly coming in the evening. Later on, it was as gripping and healing the spinners as well. For fast bowlers, it was getting difficult because of the dew.

Read the full preview of this game here 

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Eden Gardens Weather Update

There is no forecast of rain for the second T20I between India and the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, there will be a lot of dew no doubt and the amount will keep on increasing as time passes. The humidity will increase from 44% at 7 pm to 53% at 10 pm.

Ind vs WI 2nd T20I Playing 11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Playing 11 Prediction

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder / Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

Read more about Playing 11 and key players to watch out for here 

India T20I Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies T20I Squad

Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Catch the LIve Updates and Scorecard here

