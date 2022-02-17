IND vs WI 2nd T20I Preview: Pollard's men must fight in the do or die game

-
Kieron Pollard and his men from the West Indies cricket team will be rearing to get another chance as they face the India cricket team led by Rohit Sharma in the second T20I of the three-match series at Edena Gardens, Kolta on Friday, February 18, 2022. For the Windies, it is not meagre another game as they look to save their pride in the format that is dear to them. They lost the first match of the series by six wickets as India chased down 158, set up by the Men in Maroon with seven balls to spare.
The second match thus becomes all the more important as a loss in this would mean that the series is sealed and the West Indies who lost the ODI series 3-0 earlier in this tour of India, would have to walk back home with just the disappointment.
India played Ravi Bishnoi, an emerging and upcoming leg spinner and he showed glimpses of his brilliance, removing Rovman Powell and Roston Chase and much will be expected of him in the second game as well. India would also want Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan to get back to free-flowing stroke-making.
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Toss
The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his West Indian counterpart- Kieron Pollard would take place at 06:30 pm IST, half an hour earlier than the start of play.
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Pitch Report
The pitch at Eden Gardens where the first game was also played, offered swing early on courtesy of the light breeze from Hooghly coming in the evening. Later on, it was as gripping and healing the spinners as well. For fast bowlers, it was getting difficult because of the dew.
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Eden Gardens Weather Update
There is no forecast of rain for the second T20I between India and the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, there will be a lot of dew no doubt and the amount will keep on increasing as time passes. The humidity will increase from 44% at 7 pm to 53% at 10 pm.
Ind vs WI 2nd T20I Playing 11
India Playing 11 Prediction
It is very difficult to assume that the Indian think tank would change the winning xi just to include Shreyas Iyer or Kuldeep Yadav and try them out in places of Suryakumar Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi respectively.
Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies Playing 11 Prediction
West Indies Playing 11 Prediction
Most of the West Indian batters barring Nicholas Pooran and to an extent Kyle Mayers, failed once again and hence the team failed. But too much chopping and changing is not how West Indies go about their business and hence no changes are expected from them as well. However, Jason Holder, a better bowler than Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd might get a game
Predicted Playing 11
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell
India T20I Squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies T20I Squad
Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh
