IND vs WI 3rd ODI: When and where to watch, toss, weather & pitch report

India cricket team will be taking on the West Indies cricket team in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The match will begin at 10:30 pm IST and the toss is scheduled to take place at 01:00 pm IST.
When and where will Ind vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 match be telecasted?
The third ODI between India and West Indies 2022, will be telecasted on Star Sports. The same match will also be live-streamed at Disney Plus Hotstar.
When will the toss take place in IND vs WI 3rd ODI?
The toss between India captain Rohit Sharma and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is scheduled to take place at 01:00 pm IST.
What will be the weather update at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad for the third IND vs WI ODI?
The weather at Ahmedabad is set to be pleasant with no rain on the radar and the temperatures remaining in the highest 20s throughout the day and in the lower twenties at night.
How will the Pitch behave for the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?
The pitch at the new stadium in Ahemdabad has generally been on the slower side, mostly assisting the spinners, so it is supposed to remain that way only.
India Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan
West Indies Squad
Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner
