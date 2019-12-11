Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Pitch report, head-to-head stats, live streaming details

With T20 International series tied 1-1, both and will aim to outclass each other when they battle it out in the third and final T20 match at in Mumbai on Wednesday.

India won the first T20 match by successfully chasing down 207 runs with eight balls to spare —their highest chase ever in T20s — but received an eight-wicket drubbing in the second match. In the second match, West Indies bowled brilliantly in the powerplay and pulled back the run flow in death overs after Shivam Dube’s heroics in the middle.





For and company, their major worry going into the series decider will be their fielding — even the likes of Ravindra Jadeja have been rather sloppy in the field. In the first two T20s, Washington Sundar’s fielding was substandard to say the least, with one dropped catch in each match.

Even skipper Virat Kohli, who took a brilliant catch to dismiss Hetmyer in the 2nd T20, was not happy with India’s fielding effort in the first two games. "If we field so poorly, no amount of runs will be enough. We were poor in the field in the last two games. We dropped two catches in one over," Kohli said after the second T20. He would hope his players to put up a better show in Mumbai.

When and where to watch 3rd T20 Live

Date: December 11, 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

3rd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will give in-depth ball-by-ball analysis during the course of the match on ‘Select dugout’, with former cricket stars Kevin Pietersen, Brian Lara, Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir and Parthiv Patel providing their analyses live.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is unlikely to play truant in the third T20I. There is no forecast of rain during the duration of the match.

Pitch report

The Wankhede pitch has traditionally supported batsmen, as the red soil cover tends to make the wicket fast-paced. Also, with dew settling in, defending a total has always been difficult in this ground during second innings.

India vs West Indies head-to-head stats

Total T20 International matches played: 16

India won: 9

West Indies won: 6

No Result: 1