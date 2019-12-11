JUST IN
IND vs WI 3rd T20 Live score: Can India outplay Windies in series decider?

After a defeat in third T20, India might make few changes in their playing 11, bringing in Kuldeep Yadav for Washington Sundar. Check India vs West Indies Live score, toss and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

India vs West Indies
Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard pose with trophy. Photo: PTI
In India vs West Indies third T20 International, India cricket team will look to outplay Windies cricket team in the battle of power-hitters at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. The three match series is locked 1-1 after West Indies won the second T20 in Thiruvananthpuram after Virat Kohli’s special in first T20. After a drubbing in third T20, India might make few changes in their playing 11, bringing in Kuldeep Yadav in place of Washington Sundar and Mohammed Shami for Deepak Chahar. On the other hand, West Indies would look to go with an unchanged playing 11.
 
India vs West Indies 3rd T20 live streaming details

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 will be telecast live by Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary. If you want to enjoy the match in Hindi, you can tune in to Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You can also tune in to to Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD for in-depth ball-by-ball match analysis in 'Select Dugout'. Live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20 will also available on the Hotstar app and website.
 
