IND vs WI 3rd T20: Will Kuldeep Yadav, Shami make it to India playing 11?

When India national cricket team take on in the last T20 International of a three-match series at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, they will be in the hunt for yet another bilateral series win. Their fans would expect to see some power hitting, especially as Wankhede has small square boundaries.

Though India have not lost a bilateral series at home in recent times, Wednesday’s T20 match will be a different ball game. The way West Indian batsmen and Lendl Simmons scored in the 2nd T20, sending Indian fielders on a constant leather hunt, and company will definitely need to up their game in all departments to be a match to this young Caribbean side.

3rd T20 playing 11 predictions

TEAM INDIA

Top order: Opener Rohit Sharma, who failed to live up to his name in the first two games, would be raring to go, especially on his home ground of Wankhede. and Kohli have been in the midst of runs and would be expected to continue their form and provide some solidity to the top order.

Middle order: Though Shivam Dube proved his mettle at the Number 3 spot, the team management might like to use him for some fireworks down the order. Kohli, who might return to his usual slot, will likely be followed by or

Lower order: Besides Shivam Dube, the department of hard-hitting lower-order batsmen will feature Ravindra Jadeja. Considering that team India has often not been able to defend successfully in their recent matches, they might need some extra runs in death overs.

Bowling department: Having received some brutal badgering from big-hitting Windies batters, Indian bowlers will need to put up a better show if India have to win another series at home. It will be interesting to see whether team management retains Washington Sundar, who has taken only three wickets in his last five T20s at the expense of 144 runs in 23 overs bowled, or gives left-arm chinaman a game.

India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, (C), Shreyas Iyer, (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar/Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies playing 11 predictions

The displayed some hard-hitting skills in their chase of 170 on a tricky pitch in the second T20, and their bowlers were very economical during death overs. So, captain Kieron Pollard and team management might be prompted to go with an unchanged playing 11.

West Indies tentative playing 11: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicolas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh

Scoring patterns at Wankhede Stadium

Average 1st innings score: 187

Average 2nd innings score: 183

Highest Total: 230/8 (19.4 Overs) by England vs South Africa

Lowest Total: 172/10 (20 Overs) by Afghanistan vs South Africa

