IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

The will be taking on the in the 3rd and final T20I of the three-match T20I series at the in Kolkata, West Bengal. The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST and can be watched Live and Exclusive on Network on TV and Disney Plus on its Andriod and ios Application on Mobile (cell phone) and on the website online.

When and where will Ind vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 match be telecasted?

Ind vs WI 3rd T20I 2022, will be telecasted on The same match will also be live-streamed at Disney Plus on its Android and ios Applications for Smartphone users and at Hotstar.com/in for the users who wish to watch online on the Computers system and Laptops.

When will the toss take place in IND vs WI 3rd T20I?

In the IND vs WI 3rd T20I, the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his West Indian counterpart- Kieron Pollard would take place at 06:30 pm IST, half an hour earlier than the start of play.

What will be the weather update at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata for the third IND vs WI T20I?

There is no forecast of rain for the second T20I between India and the West Indies at the in Kolkata. However, there will be a lot of dew no doubt and the amount will keep on increasing as time passes. The dew will therefore force the bowlers to take precautionary measures and spinners might be introduced into the attack early on.

How will the Pitch behave for the 3rd T20I?

While there was swing on offer in the first game, the second game saw a very mild version of it from the Indian bowlers and it waned eventually. A similar pitch is expected for the third and last game as well. It will support the fast bowlers early on in both innings band the spinners will have to wage a war with dew.

India T20I Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies T20I Squad

Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh