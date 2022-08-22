IND Vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI, Timing, and Pitch Report

India Cricket team will be looking to clean sweep against Zimbabwe in the third One Day International (ODI) on the tour of . India dominated in the first two matches in Harare Sports Club, Harare. Key players for India's performance are Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Muhammad Siraj.

The second ODI was a bit of a surprise for India as KL Rahul opened with and India lost a few wickets in quick succession, compared with the first ODI. However, Sanju Samson's 43 off 39 deliveries helped India chase down the total within 26 overs. After sealing the series, India will try their best to defeat in the final ODI of the series.

IND Vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI

India's batting line-up should remain undisturbed as is having a decent form, whereas captain KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have to prove their mettle against . As KL Rahul will likely be opening with Shikhar, Rahul Tripathi and Rituraj Gaikwad may stay on the bench. Though India can take chances in bowling by including Shahbaz Nadeem or Avesh Khan. Here's the predicted playing XI.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar or Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan or Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe's all efforts are going in vain as they failed to prove anything against India. The idea of having Innocent Kaia and Takudzwanashe Kaitano at the top order was not the best deal for the team. However, bowling improved in the second ODI. So, Tanaka Chivanga is likely to stay on the team instead of Richard Ngarava.

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tanaka Chivanga, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi

IND Vs ZIM 3rd ODI: When and where will the match be played?

The final match of the series will also be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe. You can enjoy the live telecast at 12.45 pm(IST). As an Indian Cricket fan, you can check out the latest updates on different streaming platforms or use the Sony Liv app or website for the best experience.

IND Vs ZIM 3rd ODI: What is the pitch's situation?

The pitch of Harare Sports Club is relatively neutral and known for low-scoring matches. In today's match, Zimbabwe would be looking to score more than 200 runs, provided they bat first.

Till now, the highest score at this ground is 350 by Australia against Zimbabwe in 2014.

IND Vs ZIM 3rd ODI: How is the weather situation?

There are little to no chances of precipitation as the temperature will stay around 78.8 degree Farenhite to 82.4 degree Farenhite during the match with humidity up to 25 per cent and a wind speed of sixkilometres per hour.

IND Vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Who are the favourites?

With a dominant batting lineup, India is still the favourite. To win this match, Zimbabwe will have to uproot KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and many others. The bowling department is also doing good in the presence of Siraj, Axar and Shardul.

On the other side, it has been difficult for India to face a few Zimbabwe bowlers like Tanaka Chingawa, Sikander Raza and Brad Evans. Their middle-order batsmen Ryan Burl and Sean Williams are also looking in great touch. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)

