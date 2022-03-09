IND W vs NZ W Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the World Cup clash

India Women's Cricket team will take on New Zealand Women's cricket team in their second match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. The Match would begin at 06:30 am IST and will be broadcast across the Star Sports Network and can be Live Streamed on Hotstar as well.

When and Where would IND W vs NZ W World Cup Match take place?

The IND W vs NZ W World Cup Match would begin at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs Local time at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. It is one of the six venues of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Where can people watch India Women vs New Zealand Women CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive?

People can watch the India Women take on New Zealand Women in the CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the World Cup match between India and Pakistan Women's can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.

How is today's weather at Seddon Park, Hamilton?

The biggest weather update from Hamilton is that there are no chances of rain and the game would be played uninterrupted. The temperatures would also be akin to the subcontinent at this time of the year as they would hover between 27 Degree Celcius to 18 Degree Celcius from 02:00 pm to 10:00 pm Local Time, the timing for the match.

What is the pitch report for today's India Women vs New Zealand Women match?

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton has been good for chasing as the last seven ODIs have been won by the team chasing the total. Even in three ODIs played by Women's teams, the teams chasing have won twice. It's a hard wicket that offers the initial swing as apparent on all venues in New Zealand. But later on, it flattens out and becomes easy for batting. Thus a team winning the toss would look to chase.