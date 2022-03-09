IND W vs NZ W: Toss, India and New Zealand Playing 11 prediction at WC 2022

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: A deep dive into India's dangerous opponents
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
CWC 2022 IND W vs NZ W Preview: Mithali and Co's ultimate Kiwi challenge
-
Indian Women's cricket team will take on hosts and top contenders New Zealand in the eighth match of the Women's World Cup 2022. It would be the second match of the tournament for the Indian team and third for the Sophie Devine led New Zealand team. The match would begin at 06:30 am IST which is 1400 hrs Local time at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, Waikato.
CWC 2022 IND W vs NZ W Toss Timing
The India Women vs New Zealand Women match today is going to begin at 06:30 am IST and 1400 hrs Local New Zealand time. Thus the toss between the India Women captain and New Zealand Women captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, India Women vs New Zealand Women CWC 2022 affair would see the toss taking place at 06:00 am IST and 1330 hrs Local time.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India Women and New Zealand Women would look like
The Indian Women's team is most likely to grow with an unchanged XI as Deepti Sharmamore or less seemed to be fitting in the role of the permanent number three where Yastika Bhatia too had slated her claim. If Pooja Vastrakar has recovered from her hamstring injury from the first game, then no changes are expected in the Indian lineup.
As far as the New Zealand Women are concerned, they would also look to go in with the same XI that had decimated the Bangladesh team in their last game.
India Women Predicted Playing 11
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana/ Poonam Yadav
New Zealand Women Predicted Playing 11
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe
India Women Squad CWC 2022
Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Travelling reserves: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur
New Zealand Women Squad CWC 2022
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor