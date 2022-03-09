IND W vs NZ W: Toss, India and New Zealand Playing 11 prediction at WC 2022

Indian Women's cricket team will take on hosts and top contenders New Zealand in the eighth match of the Women's World Cup 2022. It would be the second match of the tournament for the Indian team and third for the Sophie Devine led New Zealand team. The match would begin at 06:30 am IST which is 1400 hrs Local time at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, Waikato.

CWC 2022 IND W vs NZ W Toss Timing

The India Women vs New Zealand Women match today is going to begin at 06:30 am IST and 1400 hrs Local New Zealand time. Thus the toss between the India Women captain and New Zealand Women captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, India Women vs New Zealand Women CWC 2022 affair would see the toss taking place at 06:00 am IST and 1330 hrs Local time.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India Women and New Zealand Women would look like

The Indian Women's team is most likely to grow with an unchanged XI as Deepti Sharmamore or less seemed to be fitting in the role of the permanent number three where Yastika Bhatia too had slated her claim. If Pooja Vastrakar has recovered from her hamstring injury from the first game, then no changes are expected in the Indian lineup.

As far as the New Zealand Women are concerned, they would also look to go in with the same XI that had decimated the Bangladesh team in their last game.

India Women Predicted Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, (capt), (vc), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana/ Poonam Yadav

New Zealand Women Predicted Playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

India Women Squad CWC 2022

(capt), (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Travelling reserves: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

New Zealand Women Squad CWC 2022

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer