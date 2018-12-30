India beat Australia by 137 runs in 3rd Test, retain Border-Gavaskar trophy

-
India beat Australia by 137 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-Test series here on Sunday.
Chasing a stiff target of 399, Australia were all out for 261 in the post-lunch session after the first session was washed out due to intermittent showers.
India needed 4.3 overs to take the final two wickets as Jasprit Bumrah (3/53) finished with a match-haul of 9 for 86. Ishant Sharma (2/40) took the final wicket of Nathan Lyon as India won their 150th Test match.
Ravindra Jadeja (3/82) and Mohammed Shami (2/71) also provided able support as Pat Cummins' (63) was the highest score for Australia in either of the innings.
Brief Scores: India 443/7 decl and 106/8 decl.
Australia 151 and (target 399) 261 in 89.3 overs (Pat Cummins 63, Jasprit Bumrah 3/53, Ravindra Jadeja 3/82).