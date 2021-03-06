India on top of ICC Test championship rankings after England series win

-
ALSO READ
India retain second spot in ICC World Test Championship rankings
New Zealand keep ICC WTC final hope alive after thrashing Pakistan
Ind vs Aus: Moody backs 'caged lion' Smith to come good in last two Tests
Australia fined 40% of match fee, four WTC points for slow over-rate
The Axar-Ashwin show: India hammer England in day-night Test inside 2 days
-
India on Saturday finished on top of the league phase of the ICC World Test Championship standings after crushing England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test here to pocket the series 3-1.
"That victory against England means India finish the league phase of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a fine view from the top of the table," the ICC tweeted.
A confused England batting line-up struggled against Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as India made it to the inaugural World Test Championship final.
India finished the league phase with 520 points, which includes 12 wins, four loses and one draw.
In the ICC World Test Championship final scheduled to be held at the iconic Lord's in June this year, India will face New Zealand.
New Zealand finished in the second spot with 420 points, including seven wins and four loses.
Australia finished third with 332 points ahead of England and Pakistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor