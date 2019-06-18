India-Pak world cup tie is the most tweeted ODI, Kohli gets most mentions

The that took place at the Old Trafford stadium on Sunday (June 16) was the most tweeted about one-day international on microblogging site with 2.9 million tweets. While fans of teams from both sides of the border joined the banter on Twitter, Indian fans had the upper hand reveals Twitter, commanding 73 per cent of the volume of tweets.

Indian players also dominated the list of most tweeted about players. While team India captain topped the list, vice-captain was second. Kohli received wishes from fans for becoming the fast player to reach 11,000 one-day international runs, while Sharma was praised for his second century in this world cup, his 24th career ton. Others on the list included Pakistan team captain Khan, teammate Shoaib Malik, and former team India captain

While the match result saw India maintain its unbeaten streak against Pakistan in the world cup, it also turned out to be a key event for newcomer Vijay Shakar, who picked up a wicket in his first ever world cup match. The event became the most tweeted moment on Twitter, followed by Sharma’s 140 run innings, and the rain interruption during India’s batting innings.

#INDvsPAK



Volume of mentions on June 16:

India – 73%

Pakistan – 27%