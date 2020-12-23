India shouldn't be satisfied with 1-2 medals in 2028 Olympics, says Rijiju

-
ALSO READ
Planning to host BRICS Games during Khelo India Games next year: Rijiju
Olympic family impressed by Beijing 2022 preparations amid coronavirus
Kiren Rijiju inaugurates 8 Khelo India State Centre of Excellence
Tokyo Olympics 2020 are most costly Summer Games, says Oxford study
Govt committed to create world-class sports ecosystem for athletes: Rijiju
-
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that India should not be satisfied with only one or two medals at the 2028 Olympic Games and instead aim to be in top 10 at the Los Angeles Games.
"The central and state government has to work together and we will provide all necessary financial assistance so they develop with proper infrastructure and manpower, sports science, high quality training and so on. We cannot be satisfied with only one-two medals, we have to be in top 10 in 2028 Olympics," Rijiju said on Tuesday.
He made these comments while virtually inaugurating eight Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) across the country.
"This is a very important day for sports in India and it is a very important beginning to develop sports culture and excellence in the country. The youth in India is looking for initiatives from the government of India and the state governments," said Rijiju.
The Sports Ministry had identified sports facilities in the following eight states to be upgraded to the KISCE. The centres identified are:
1. Nagaland- State Sports Academy, IG Stadium Kohima
2. Manipur - Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal
3. Arunachal Pradesh - Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, Chimpu Itanagar
4. Mizoram - Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl
5. Odisha - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar
6. Telangana - Regional Sports School Hakimpet
7. Karnataka - Sh. Jayaprakash Narayan National Youth Centre Bangalore
8. Kerala - GV Raja Sr. Sec. Sports School Thiruvananthapuram
With a vision to make India one of the top 10 countries in 2028 Olympics, the KISCEs would ensure that athletes proficient in a certain sport can be given the world-class specialised training and these centers become the best facilities in the country to train athletes in the priority sport for which they have been earmarked, as per the sports ministry.
--IANS
aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor