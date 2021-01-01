India skipper Virat Kohli welcomes New Year with Hardik Pandya and family

-
India skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya brought in the New Year together on Friday with their families in a safe environment.
Kohli, who is on paternity leave, posted pictures on social media with his actor wife Anushka Sharma, Hardik, Natasa Stankovic and other friends. Kohli captioned the post, "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021."
On Monday, India skipper Virat Kohli was named the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was declared the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade.
Kohli is the only player to score 10,000-plus ODI runs in this decade. He smashed 39 centuries and 48 fifties during this period with an average of 61.83.
Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! ☺️ Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/EyFcUBLqMi— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2021
Former Australia skipper Steve Smith bagged the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade award. Smith scored 7,040 Test runs in this decade with an average of 65.79. He smashed 26 hundred and 28 fifties to accumulate those runs. Rashid was the highest wicket-taker in the T20Is as he scalped 89 wickets including three four-wicket hauls and two five-fors.
Earlier on Sunday, Kohli was named the skipper of ICC's Test Team of the Decade. Apart from Kohli, Ashwin was also included in the line-up. In the team, four players were from England, two from India, two from Australia, one from Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa.
