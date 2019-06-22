JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019 NZ vs WI LIVE: New Zealand eye top spot, Windies redemption

New Zealand will look to continue their winning streak, while West Indies will want to get two points and some hope for semi-final spot. Catch all live updates here

BS Web Team 

Sheldon Cottrell celebrates in his usual style after taking a wicket
In today's second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, unbeaten New Zealand will want to continue their winning streak against an iffy West Indie on Saturday.

The Kiwis have played five matches so far and won four games. However, their toughest clash against India was washed out due to rain. They are currently at the number two position on tournaments standing with nine points.

On the other hand, Windies are finding their way to the semi-finals as they are currently at the seventh position of the points table. The Carribean team is only able to register to win against Pakistan in their opening match. In their last match, Bangladesh outclassed them as they won by seven wickets.

ICC CWC Match 29 NZ vs WI LIVE scoreboard

 

ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 29: New Zealand vs West Indies LIVE streaming


New Zealand vs West Indies world cup match will start at 6:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream NZ vs WI cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.

Stay tuned for New Zealand vs West Indies LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

