ICC CWC 2019 NZ vs WI LIVE: New Zealand eye top spot, Windies redemption
New Zealand will look to continue their winning streak, while West Indies will want to get two points and some hope for semi-final spot. Catch all live updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today's second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, unbeaten New Zealand will want to continue their winning streak against an iffy West Indie on Saturday.
The Kiwis have played five matches so far and won four games. However, their toughest clash against India was washed out due to rain. They are currently at the number two position on tournaments standing with nine points.
On the other hand, Windies are finding their way to the semi-finals as they are currently at the seventh position of the points table. The Carribean team is only able to register to win against Pakistan in their opening match. In their last match, Bangladesh outclassed them as they won by seven wickets.
