India vs Australia 1st T20 Live score: Shankar, Pant eye World Cup spot
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will boost the Indian cricket team. Catch India vs Australia 1st T20 Live score and match updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A spirited Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli will look to continue their dominance over Aaron Finch’s Australia in first T20 International (T20) at Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam today. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are returning after a break, although Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav are rested for T20s. While Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar will be eyeing World Cup spot. However, Rohit Sharma can top most T20 sixes record, if he hits two more sixes. Currently, the record is held by Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill both of whom have hit 103 sixes each. Australia, on the other hand, are coming fresh from Big Bash League where top-order batsman D'Arcy Short bagged the player of the tournament award and became the first player to score 600-plus runs.
India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE SCORE
India vs Australia 1st T20 Live streaming details
Date and Day: February 24, 2019, and Sunday
Place: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Time: 7:00 pm (IST)
India vs Australia 1st T20 match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 2nd T20 on Hotstar app and website.
