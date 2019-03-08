- Wipro share price falls 5% to Rs 256 after block deals
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE score: India to rejig winning combination?
Dhoni has batted only twice in Ranchi. He has scored 10 not out (vs England on Oct 23 of 2013) and 11 (vs New Zealand on Oct 26 of 2016). Check India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live score here
India cricket team under the captaincy of Virat Kohli will be eyeing for an unassailable lead in the 5-match series, when they lock horns with Australia in the third One Day International (ODI) at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi today. This may be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last match at his home ground. Dhoni has batted only twice in Ranchi in which he has scored 10 not out (vs England on October 23 of 2013) and 11 (vs New Zealand on October 26 of 2016). In terms of wicket-keeping on his home turf, Dhoni has three catches and a stumping in Ranchi. India’s record at Ranchi ground is average as they have won one, lost one while third match was washed out.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live scorecard
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live streaming details
India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start from 1:30 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 3rd ODI on Hotstar app and website.
