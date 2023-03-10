India vs Australia 4th Test day 2, India looking for ways to fight back

India is on the backfoot after Day 1 of the final Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Series.

On Day 1, Australia scored 255 runs after losing four wickets. Usman Khwaja was the star performer, scoring 104 off 251 deliveries. His teammates assisted him throughout the day, as Travid Head scored 32 off 44 balls, Steve Smith 38, Labuschagne 3 off 20 balls, and Handscomb scored 17 off 27 balls. Cameron Green supported Khwaja till the end, scoring 49 runs in 64 deliveries.

On the other end, the Indian team got wickets at regular intervals but failed to shift the momentum to their side. Shami was the most successful bowler on Day 1, as he took two wickets, while Jadeja and Ashwin took one each.

India finding ways to counter-attack

Day 2 will be crucial for India to stay alive in the match, and they have to stop the Australian side quickly. The pitch does not have much to offer to pacers, though Shami managed to take two down yesterday. India needs more effort from its fast bowlers.

The pitch is not turning much at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and Indian spinners need to do more hard work. Local boy Axar Patel could be offered more overs as he bowled only 12 overs on Day 1. India needs a solid comeback on Day 2 to save this match and their ticket to the WTC 2023 final.

Where to watch the live action?

You can watch the live action of the 4th Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 from 9:30 AM on Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Ind vs Aus Day 2: Pitch report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium favours batters. Bowlers will struggle to take wickets, unlike the first three matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, where matches ended within three days. The pitch is not turning much as it did earlier.