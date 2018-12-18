India vs Australia Live score 2nd Test Day 5: India need 175 runs to win

On Day 5 of 2nd Test, the last recognised pair of Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant have a huge task ahead as they need 175 runs to win the test. Vihari is looking very determined, but will he get support from the other end to take this game into the second session and if the sun keeps beating down, the cracks could widen to worsen the pitch for batting.

Chasing a target of 287 runs in the fourth and final innings, India ended the fourth day of the second Test here on 112/5, requiring another 175 runs to register a victory and go 2-0 in the four-match Test series against Australia. The visitors had a dreadful start as they lost their opener KL Rahul for a duck in the first over by Mitchell Starc. As Rahul tried to leave the ball, it found the toe end of the bat and crashed on to the stumps.

Australia were convincingly in command as Cheteshwar Pujara (4) too, became a victim for the hosts as he edged behind a superb Josh Hazlewood delivery to give a simple catch to wicketkeeper Tim Paine. Following an early blow to India, Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay tried to steady the innings with a 35-run partnership. However, Nathan Lyon broke the building momentum by scalping the big wicket of the Indian skipper for 17 runs.