IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd ODI: Australia opt to bat first in the decider

IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd ODI: It’s the decider in Chennai, Australia bat first

The Australian tour of India which started way back in February is finally coming to an end on 22nd March with the final ODI being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The ODI series is tied at 1-1 and the winner of this game will get a hold of the trophy. India already retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the Test series 2-1.

The ODI series has so far been evenly contested although the Aussie bowlers have been brilliant with their approach. Even in the first game, they seemed like defending a total of 188 at one point, having taken five Indian wickets very quickly. In the second ODI though, they were just too much for the Indians to contain.

Now in the final ODI, players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakuymar Yadav and Shubman Gill need to step up and showcase their talent, otherwise, it will not take the Kangaroos much time to win the match and take the series.

Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI Toss

Australian stand-in captain for the series, once again won the toss and decided that this time around, he will bat first.

Australia Playing 11

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the third ODI between India and Australia