India vs Australia ODI series begins today: Check full details here

India is ready to face Australia in the three-match ODI series starting today (March 17). Indian captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI due to family commitments, and in his absence, vice-captain Hardik Pandya will lead the team. Australia will also play without its regular captain, Pat Cummins, and Steve Smith will take the command.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to return for the second ODI, but Smith will remain the captain throughout the series as Pat Cummins has chosen to stay at home after the demise of his mother last week.

Shreyas Iyer is also not available for the series due to his lower back; India India hasn't named any replacement for Iyer in the ODI series.



India Defeated Australia in Test

Team India looks more confident as they defeated Australia by 2-1 in four-match Test series and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On the other end, Australia will try to counterattack in the ODI series after losing the Test series. The former world champion will come into the series to prove their dominance in this format.

India and Australia will take this series as practice before the World Cup 2023 which will be played in India in October-November this year.

Playing XI (Predicted)

Both teams will try to come up with the best playing 11. Here is the predicted best playing 11 for both teams:

India Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bench: Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Bench: Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh

Where to watch IND vs AUS ODI match live streaming online?

You can enjoy the live streaming of India vs Australia's 1st ODI on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch IND vs AUS ODI match?

The broadcasting rights are with the Star Sports network, and the live action will be available on Star Sports channels in India. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

What time will 1st ODI match begin?

The 1st IND vs AUS match will begin at 1:30 pm IST, and the toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST.



Where will IND vs AUS ODI take place?

The 1st IND vs AUS ODI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.