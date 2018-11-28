India vs Australia: Rain plays spoilsport in warm-up match in Sydney

-
The start of India's only warm-up match for the test series against Australia was delayed by torrential rain on Wednesday, with the four-day clash against a Cricket Australia XI looking unlikely to get underway before Thursday.
Storms battered the New South Wales coast on Wednesday morning, flooding streets, railway stations and homes as the extreme weather caused commuter chaos, grounded flights and left hundreds of homes without electricity.
The play was impossible at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the tourists are scheduled to play a non-first class tour match against an understrength representative side featuring just one international, D'Arcy Short.
The test series begins in Adelaide on Dec. 6, with further matches in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney over the following month.