India vs Australia: Rain plays spoilsport in warm-up match in Sydney

The start of India's only warm-up match for the test series against was delayed by torrential rain on Wednesday, with the four-day clash against a XI looking unlikely to get underway before Thursday.

Storms battered the coast on Wednesday morning, flooding streets, railway stations and homes as the extreme weather caused commuter chaos, grounded flights and left hundreds of homes without electricity.

The play was impossible at the Cricket Ground, where the tourists are scheduled to play a non-first class tour match against an understrength representative side featuring just one international, D'Arcy Short.

The test series begins in on Dec. 6, with further matches in Perth, and over the following month.