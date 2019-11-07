JUST IN
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: Rohit & co eye revenge at Rajkot

Bangladesh would look to clinch the T20I series by winning the 2nd T20I at Rajkot while Rohit Sharma-led India would look to bounce back. Watch IND vs BAN 2nd T20I LIVE score and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

India vs Bangladesh, Mushfqur Rahim
Mushfqur Rahim celebrates after hitting the winning shot against India
After suffering a crushing defeat in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley stadium, Rohit Sharma-led India cricket team will look to bounce back and level the T20I series when they face Bangladesh cricket team in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

Last Sunday, Bangladesh post their first victory in T20I against India after chasing down a target of 149 runs without much facing resistance from Indian bowlers.

India would expect better show by top order, especially skipper Rohit Sharma who perished  early in the last match. Besides, the bowlers would look to offer more challenge to Bangladesh batting line-up.

All eyes will be on Mushfiqur Rahim who took Bangladesh to victory with unbeaten 60-run knock. Bangladesh, would look to clinch the three-match T20I series at Rajkot.

