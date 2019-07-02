- Another Cox & Kings default drags stock to fresh all-time low
ICC CWC 2019 Ind vs Ban Live: Bengal tigers eyeing a semifinal spot today
Head to head in World Cups, India have an advantage as they won 2 out of 3 matches. Check India vs Bangladesh Live score, toss updates and match commentary
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets to score during the Cricket World Cup warm up match between Bangladesh and India at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Photo: AP/PTI
In today’s match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), India cricket team will lock horns with Bangladesh cricket team in their penultimate game of group stage at Edgbaston in Brimingham. India's unbeaten streak in ICC CWC 2019 was halted by England cricket team in their previous match as they defeated them by 31 runs. India is currently at the second position on CWC points table with 11 points in seven matches. Talking about the playing 11, India may replace Kedar Jadhav with Ravindra Jadeja as they need fire power down the batting order. On the other hand, Bangladesh has won three matches out of its seven games and stands at the seventh spot. It is a must-win game for Bangladesh to keep their hopes alive for a semi-final berth.
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
India vs Bangladesh head to head
Overall: 36
India: 29
Bangladesh: 5
No Result: 1
Abandoned: 1
Tie: 0
In world cups
India: 2
Bangladesh: 1
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Bangladesh LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 40: Ind vs BAN LIVE streaming
India vs Bangladesh world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Ind vs BAN cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
