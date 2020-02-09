JUST IN
FIH Pro Hockey League, India vs Belgium live score: Match to begin at 5 pm

India move one place up in the FIH rankings from 5 to 4 for the first time since the world ranking system was introduced in 2003. Check India vs Belgium live score and match updates here

India vs Belgium hockey match
Indian hockey players during its match against Belgium in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Photo: PTI
Indian hockey team will look to continue its sensational run in FIH Pro League, when it takes on World Champions Belgium in the second home leg fixture at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar today. On Saturday, India defeated Belgium hockey team 2-1 after defeating world number three the Netherlands in its opening two matches of the FIH Pro Hockey League last month. With this sensational victory, India move place up in the FIH rankings from 5 to 4 for the first time since the world ranking system was introduced in 2003.

India vs Belgium hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 2 with English Commentary. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.
 
