India vs England T20I: Virat Kohli & co gear up for tough English summer

After a crushing 2-0 victory over minnows Ireland, India led by will be up against a formidable England in the first of the three-match Twenty20 International series (T20Is) at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Indian cricket team's supremacy in shorter formats is redoubtable but India will have their task cut out against a vastly improved England in the opening T20 International in what will be a defining summer for and his team.

While India has been a consistent limited-overs side over the past 6-7 years, England has of late lifted their game in coloured clothes by miles, thanks to a group of fantastic limited overs players like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, and Ben Stokes.

Going into today’s series opener, India is expected to play around with set combinations which means Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma teaming up at the top of the order. With veteran Suresh Raina in great hitting form at No 3, and skipper Kohli at No.4, it will be interesting to see if the team management includes the in-form Lokesh Rahul in the middle order. All eyes will also be on the former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was in great touch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for eventual champions Chennai Super Kings. While Manish Pandey is in running for the fourth spot on account of his good run in international T20 cricket. Batting late in the order, he boasts of 276 runs in 10 matches at average 92 and strike-rate 127.18. These numbers are hard to ignore.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah's thumb injury will be a concern as he has played a big role with his death overs bowling. It will be interesting to see whether his replacement, Deepak Chahar, gets his maiden cap even though senior pro Umesh Yadav looks a more likely replacement.

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have proven their worth in Ireland and look certain to play against England in the first T20Is.

England, meanwhile, made a few strategic changes by putting assistant coach Paul Farbrace in charge of the T20 team for the Australia and India series, while head coach Trevor Bayliss simultaneously took to domestic cricket scouting. England's recent ploy to promote as an opener worked in fine fashion as he struck the quickest T20I half-century by an English batsman, with a 22-ball 50, that included six fours and five sixes against the hapless Kangaroos.

Buttler continued from where he left in the IPL, where he struck five successive half-centuries for the Rajasthan Royals and finished the tournament with 548 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 155.24. He will be India's greatest threat, albeit the likes of Roy and Alex Hales also add a lot of firepower to the English top-order.

India and England recent performance T20Is



Going by current form, both sides are at par on paper, with India having won 15 of their last 20 T20 Internationals, including the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka and the bilateral away series against South Africa. England, on the other hand, will head to the series on the back of a 6-0 drubbing of Australia with Buttler, Roy, Jonny Bairstow in good form.

Regrouping after almost a three-month long gap, India used the Ireland T20Is as a good warm-up, registering facile wins of 72 and 143 runs but more importantly giving the whole squad good game time before the challenging series against the Englishmen.

probables: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, M S Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Siddhartha Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Suresh Raina/Manish Pandey



probables: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow/Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Joe Root, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Jake Ball, Chris Jordan



When and where to watch match

Match Date: 03 July 2018, Tuesday

Match Timing: 22:00 IST, 16:30 GMT, 17:30 Local

Match Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England



match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. first T20Is will be available for live stream on Sony Liv app.

India vs England Head to head



Total matches: 11

India: 5

England: 6



What would the weather condition be in Manchester during India vs England first T20Is match



The humidity levels will be around 34. With the game being an afternoon fixture, the temperature is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius. There is no forecast of rain and it promises to be a pleasant day in Manchester.



Here are a few things to know about India and Ireland team ahead of first T20Is to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, and who has said what before the clash:



With 2019 World Cup in mind, Kohli looks to try different combinations: With less than a year to go for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales, India skipper on Monday indicated at trying a few combinations in the playing XI as they gear up for the challenging series against England, starting with the first of the three Twenty20 Internationals. "With that major tournament coming, it gives you an opportunity to test your bench strength, try out fringe players and test their characters as well," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the opening game.

IPL has helped us break barriers with England players, says Virat Kohli: The participation of English players in the IPL has only increased the "warmth" among rival players but on field, India skipper Virat Kohli expects a high intensity battle between both teams during the long tour beginning on Tuesday. While stood out amongst the England players in the IPL, Kohli said the league helped them break the ice and know their rivals better. It (the IPL) is going to make relations between the two teams even better. I think because England haven't played so much IPL cricket, there was never that familiarity or that sort of warmth between the two teams as much as we have with the other teams," said Kohli on eve of the first T20 of the three-match series.

Want to win every ball, every session, says Indian skipper: Ahead of the three-match T20I series against England at Old Trafford on Tuesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that the team will be looking to win every ball and every session against the opposition. "Take away from this tour will obviously be the way we play our cricket, the mindset and attitude we maintain for the length of the tour that we play. No one can guarantee results but just wanting to win every ball, every session we play. If we can carry that for the length of the tour then I will be very proud as a captain," Kohli said.



Krunal, Chahar to replace injured Washington, Bumrah T20 series against England: All-rounder Krunal Pandya and medium pacer Deepak Chahar earned their maiden call up in the Indian squad to replace injured Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah for the three-match Twenty20 series against England, starting Tuesday at Manchester. While Krunal and Deepak were included just for the T20 series, left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been named as Washington's replacement for the three-match ODI series that starts at Nottingham on June 12.

Expect a lot of experimentation in remaining T20Is, says Kohli: India captain Virat Kohli wants to "surprise the opposition" by experimenting with his middle order in the remaining T20s against Ireland and the subsequent three-match series against England. "The team management decided to give a go to everyone in the squad. The guys are fine with this decision. We are looking to give everyone game-time and want them to portray the qualities they possess because many guys go on tour and never get an opportunity to play," said the skipper.

Room to improve for India in T20I ranking: India, who are currently standing at the number three spot in the ICC T20I rankings, will aim to climb up to the top of the standings when they head into the series against Ireland and England, beginning June 27 at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Malahide. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), top-three teams that are Pakistan, Australia and India are in stiff competition with each other as all the teams will be seen in action in the upcoming matches. India have the potential of reaching 127 points by winning their five matches - two against Ireland and three against England. On the other hand, England could go up to 126 points if they beat Australia and then defeat India 3-0. India or England could reach the top spot if Zimbabwe are able to pull off a couple of upsets in the Tri-Series and depending on other results, Australia and Pakistan could be restricted to below those numbers.

Squads





India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

England: (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, (WK), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan. (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, (WK), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan.