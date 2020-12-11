England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG full schedule, venues, tickets

-
The England cricket team would become the first team to tour India after the Covid-19 enforced break when it will start its two-month-long tour from February 5, 2021. The India vs England series would also mark the return of international cricket in India after a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
In its two-month-long India tour, England will play 12 international games – four Tests, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and five T20Is. The teams will be kept in a bio-bubble and it is still not clear whether fans will be allowed in the stadiums or not. The India vs England series will start with a four-match Test rubber followed by five T20 Internationals and ODIs.
The four-match Test series between India and England will be a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), whose final to be played on June 1, 2021 at Lord’s cricket ground. The top two teams on the ICC WTC points table will qualify for the final.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
Meanwhile the three-match ODI series is also a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League, which would determine the teams for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The top seven teams on the league table will directly qualify for the World Cup and rest has to play qualifiers.
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
The newly built stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, will host 7 of the 12 matches, including a day-night Test. All the matches will be played at only three venues.
India vs England 2021 venues
- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, also known as Chepauk stadium
- Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, popularly known as Motera Stadium.
- Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune
According to BCCI’s rotational policy, Pune and Chennai were due to get matches long back. With this series, they would get a chance to host their pending games.
"Also after a lot of deliberation, BCCI's operations team found that these are the three appropriate venues to create bio-secure environment for two teams," news agency PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.
Will the England cricket team undergo a quarantine?
Since the England team will be travelling from one bio-bubble to another (Test series in Sri Lanka to India), it would be allowed to train during its week-long soft quarantine in Chennai.
Will England play any practice game ahead of Test series in India?
There are no practice matches scheduled as of now and it is understood that since England would have already played two Tests in Sri Lanka, it won't require a warm-up game after landing in Chennai.
England tour of India 2021 ticketsIt is still not clear whether fans would be allowed in the stadiums or not, but the falling Covid-19 cases in India might prompt BCCI to allow spectators in stadiums after consulting the government. So, as of now, no tickets are available for the India vs England series.
When will the Indian cricket team reach Chennai for the IND vs ENG 1st Test?
The Indian squad members are likely to be given a week's break after they are back from Australia and would again undergo RT-PCR Tests before they enter the bio-bubble in Chennai.
IND vs ENG Test series full schedule
|India vs England 2021 Test series schedule
|Match details
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1st Test
|Feb 5-9
|9:30 AM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|2nd Test
|Feb 13-17
|9:30 AM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|3rd Test
|Feb 24-28
|2:00 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
|4th Test
|Mar 4-8
|9:30 AM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
England vs India T20 series full schedule
|India vs England 2021 T20I series schedule
|Match details
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1st T20I
|12-Mar
|6:00 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2nd T20I
|14-Mar
|6:00 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
|3rd T20I
|16-Mar
|6:00 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
|4th T20I
|18-Mar
|6:00 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
|5th T20I
|20-Mar
|6:00 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
ENG vs IND ODI series full schedule
|India vs England 2021 ODI series schedule
|Match details
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1st ODI
|23-Mar
|2:30 PM
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|2nd ODI
|26-Mar
|2:30 PM
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|3rd ODI
|28-Mar
|9:30 AM
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
India vs England 2021 squadAnnouncement of squads for both teams is still awaited.
