JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Tokyo Olympic Games sponsors pay $3.3 billion, but more still needed
Business Standard

England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG full schedule, venues, tickets

It is still not clear whether fans would be allowed in stadia or not, but falling Covid-19 cases in India may prompt BCCI to allow spectators in stadia after consulting the government

Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | Motera Stadium

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Virat Kohli. Photo: Reuters
The four-match Test series between India and England will be a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), whose final to be played on June 1, 2021 at Lord’s cricket ground. Photo: Reuters

The England cricket team would become the first team to tour India after the Covid-19 enforced break when it will start its two-month-long tour from February 5, 2021. The India vs England series would also mark the return of international cricket in India after a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here

In its two-month-long India tour, England will play 12 international games – four Tests, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and five T20Is. The teams will be kept in a bio-bubble and it is still not clear whether fans will be allowed in the stadiums or not. The India vs England series will start with a four-match Test rubber followed by five T20 Internationals and ODIs.

The four-match Test series between India and England will be a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), whose final to be played on June 1, 2021 at Lord’s cricket ground. The top two teams on the ICC WTC points table will qualify for the final.

Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here

Meanwhile the three-match ODI series is also a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League, which would determine the teams for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The top seven teams on the league table will directly qualify for the World Cup and rest has to play qualifiers.

ICC WC ODI Super League points table

The newly built stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, will host 7 of the 12 matches, including a day-night Test. All the matches will be played at only three venues.

Motera Stadium
Motera Stadium

India vs England 2021 venues

  • MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, also known as Chepauk stadium
  • Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, popularly known as Motera Stadium.
  • Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune
Why Chennai and Pune picked for IND vs ENG venues?

According to BCCI’s rotational policy, Pune and Chennai were due to get matches long back. With this series, they would get a chance to host their pending games.

"Also after a lot of deliberation, BCCI's operations team found that these are the three appropriate venues to create bio-secure environment for two teams," news agency PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Will the England cricket team undergo a quarantine?

Since the England team will be travelling from one bio-bubble to another (Test series in Sri Lanka to India), it would be allowed to train during its week-long soft quarantine in Chennai.

Will England play any practice game ahead of Test series in India?

There are no practice matches scheduled as of now and it is understood that since England would have already played two Tests in Sri Lanka, it won't require a warm-up game after landing in Chennai.

England tour of India 2021 tickets

It is still not clear whether fans would be allowed in the stadiums or not, but the falling Covid-19 cases in India might prompt BCCI to allow spectators in stadiums after consulting the government. So, as of now, no tickets are available for the India vs England series.

When will the Indian cricket team reach Chennai for the IND vs ENG 1st Test?

The Indian squad members are likely to be given a week's break after they are back from Australia and would again undergo RT-PCR Tests before they enter the bio-bubble in Chennai.

IND vs ENG Test series full schedule

India vs England 2021 Test series schedule
Match details Date Time (IST) Venue
1st Test Feb 5-9 9:30 AM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
2nd Test Feb 13-17 9:30 AM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
3rd Test Feb 24-28 2:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
4th Test Mar 4-8 9:30 AM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

England vs India T20 series full schedule

India vs England 2021 T20I series schedule
Match details Date Time (IST) Venue
1st T20I 12-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
2nd T20I 14-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
3rd T20I 16-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
4th T20I 18-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
5th T20I 20-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

ENG vs IND ODI series full schedule

India vs England 2021 ODI series schedule
Match details Date Time (IST) Venue
1st ODI 23-Mar 2:30 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
2nd ODI 26-Mar 2:30 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
3rd ODI 28-Mar 9:30 AM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

India vs England 2021 squad

Announcement of squads for both teams is still awaited.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 11 2020. 16:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY