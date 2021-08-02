India vs England Tests full fixture, timings, squads, live telecast details

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
IND vs ENG 3rd Test highlights: India knocks England out of ICC WTC final
IND vs NZ WTC final reserve day, prize money, free telecast, streaming
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 highlights: India wins by an innings and 25 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test highlights: India wins by 317 runs; levels series 1-1
-
India and England will kickstart the second edition of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), when the two teams square off in the five-match Test series, starting August 4, at Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham. The Indian cricket team, currenty placed at second position in ICC Test rankings, will face the fourth ranked England and would be vying a total of 60 WTC points, what with each Test win providing 12 points, six for a tie, and four for a draw.
Check ICC WTC points table (2021-23) and latest news here
Apart from the WTC points on offer, India and England will compete for the Pataudi Trophy, which was established for the first time in 2007 in honour of Iftikhar Ali Pataudi (the only player to play for both England and India in Tests) and his son Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, India's youngest-ever Test captain. The Rahul Dravid-led Indian side won the inaugural edition before England dominated the next three series in 2011, 2014, 2018 - convincingly winning each of them.
IND vs ENG Test series venues
- Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Lord's cricket ground, London
- Leeds
- The Oval, London
- Old Trafford, Manchester
India vs England Test series full schedule 2021
|England vs India Test series 2021
|Tests
|Dates
|Match timings (IST)
|Venue
|Results
|1st
|August 4-8
|3:30 PM
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|TBD
|2nd
|August 12-16
|3:30 PM
|Lord's cricket ground, London
|TBD
|3rd
|August 25-29
|3:30 PM
|Leeds
|TBD
|4th
|September 2-6
|3:30 PM
|The Oval, London
|TBD
|5th
|September 10-14
|3:30 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|TBD
India vs England head to head in Tests
Overall
- Total: 126
- India won: 48
- England won: 29
- Drawn: 49
- Total: 62
- England won: 34
- India won: 7
- Drawn: 21
India vs England 1st Test weather forecast
According to weather, there would be a pleasant weather conditions for a play of cricket during the first Test match at Nottingham. However, there are isolated chances of rainfall on Day 3 of the first Test. However, the weather in England changes by every day and weather conditions may improve as day progresses.
Know India vs England Test series match timings, squads, live telecast and streaming details here:
When India vs England 2021 Test series will start?
The India’s tour of England 2021 will begin on August 4, 2021.
Where the IND vs ENG first Test will be played?
The first Test between India and England will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
What will be the match timings for IND vs ENG Tests in England?
The India vs England Test matches will start at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time.
What will be the toss timings of India vs England Test matches?
The toss timing for India vs England Test matches is 3 pm IST.
How to watch the live telecast of India vs England Test series 2021 in India?
Sony Sports Network will live broadcast IND vs ENG Tests. Sony SIX HD/SD will telecast the matches with English commentary while SONY TEN 3 HD/SD with Hindi commentary. The match commentary in various languages will be also available on SONY TEN 4 HD/SD.
How to live stream IND vs ENG TEST series in India?
Sony LIV app will live steam India vs England Test series.
India vs England Test series 2021 squads
India Test squad vs England 2021: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Suryakumar Yadav (yet to join), Prithvi Shaw (yet to join)
Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla
England Test squad vs England 2021: Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor