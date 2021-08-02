India vs England Tests full fixture, timings, squads, live telecast details

India and England will kickstart the second edition of (WTC), when the two teams square off in the five-match Test series, starting August 4, at Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham. The Indian cricket team, currenty placed at second position in ICC Test rankings, will face the fourth ranked England and would be vying a total of 60 WTC points, what with each Test win providing 12 points, six for a tie, and four for a draw.

Apart from the WTC points on offer, India and England will compete for the Pataudi Trophy, which was established for the first time in 2007 in honour of Iftikhar Ali Pataudi (the only player to play for both England and India in Tests) and his son Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, India's youngest-ever Test captain. The Rahul Dravid-led Indian side won the inaugural edition before England dominated the next three series in 2011, 2014, 2018 - convincingly winning each of them.

IND vs ENG Test series venues

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Lord's cricket ground, London

Leeds

The Oval, London

Old Trafford, Manchester

Test series full schedule 2021

England vs India Test series 2021 Tests Dates Match timings (IST) Venue Results 1st August 4-8 3:30 PM Trent Bridge, Nottingham TBD 2nd August 12-16 3:30 PM Lord's cricket ground, London TBD 3rd August 25-29 3:30 PM Leeds TBD 4th September 2-6 3:30 PM The Oval, London TBD 5th September 10-14 3:30 PM Old Trafford, Manchester TBD

head to head in Tests

Total: 126

India won: 48

England won: 29

Drawn: 49

Total: 62

England won: 34

India won: 7

Drawn: 21

1st Test weather forecast

According to weather, there would be a pleasant weather conditions for a play of cricket during the first Test match at Nottingham. However, there are isolated chances of rainfall on Day 3 of the first Test. However, the weather in England changes by every day and weather conditions may improve as day progresses.

When India vs England 2021 Test series will start?



The India’s tour of England 2021 will begin on August 4, 2021.

Where the IND vs ENG first Test will be played?



The first Test between India and England will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What will be the match timings for IND vs ENG Tests in England?



The India vs England Test matches will start at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

What will be the toss timings of India vs England Test matches?



The toss timing for India vs England Test matches is 3 pm IST.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs England Test series 2021 in India?



Sony Sports Network will live broadcast IND vs ENG Tests. Sony SIX HD/SD will telecast the matches with English commentary while SONY TEN 3 HD/SD with Hindi commentary. The match commentary in various languages will be also available on SONY TEN 4 HD/SD.

How to live stream IND vs ENG TEST series in India?



Sony LIV app will live steam India vs England Test series.

India vs England Test series 2021 squads

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, (Captain), (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Suryakumar Yadav (yet to join), Prithvi Shaw (yet to join)Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla(c), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton