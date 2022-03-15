India vs England Women's World Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

India Women's Cricket team will take on England Women's cricket team in their fourth match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga. It is the same venue where the women in blue played their first World Cup game against Pakistan and registered a handsome 107 run win to start off their campaign.

The Match would begin at 06:30 am IST and will be broadcast across the Network and can be Live Streamed on the website and mobile application as well.

When and Where would IND W vs ENG W World Cup Match take place?

The IND W vs ENG W World Cup Match would begin at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs Local time at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, New Zealand. It is one of the six venues of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Where can people watch CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive?

People can watch India take on England in the CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the Women's World Cup match between India and England can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.

How is today's weather for Women's World Cup match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui?

No rain is expected during the match hours of 02:00 pm to 10:00 pm Local time at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, New Zealand. The weather will remain pleasant throughout the game with the temperature slowly going down from 25 Degree Celcius to 18 Degree Celsius as the game progresses. The cloud cover will also remain in the zone of 25 to 60%.

What is the pitch report for today's Women's World Cup match between India and England?

The pitch at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for game would most likely remain a true wicket which it has been throughout the competition so far. The ball generally comes onto the bat with grip offered to spinners as the match progresses. Thus winning the toss and batting first at such a wicket with quality spinners in their rank could be beneficial for both teams.