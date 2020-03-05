ICC Women's T20 WC, IND vs ENG Live score: Toss to take place at 9 am
India's Poonam Yadav second right, is lifted by a teammate after taking the wicket of Australia's Ellyse Perry during the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney. Photo: AP | PTI
The Indian women’s team is in red-hot form, but history favours England as it has won all the five matches played between the two sides in ICC T20 World Cup history. The last time, the two teams met in a T20 World Cup, England won by eight wickets in the semifinals in West Indies. However, rain may play spoilsport on Thursday. If that happens, there will be no reserve day for the semifinals, and the outcome would be decided on the following:
- Minimum 10 overs per side to constitute a match
- In event of a no-result, the team finishing on top of the group will progress to the final
India vs England live streaming details
Date: March 5, 2020 (Thursday)
Time: 9:30 am (IST)
Toss timing: 9:00 am IST
India vs England World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sport 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast will be available with Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app.
