ICC Women's T20 WC: India to make it to final if semifinal gets washed out

India are scheduled to take on England in the semi-final of the premier tournament. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting that there is a possibility of rain in Sydney on the match-day

ANI 

India womens cricket team
India's Poonam Yadav second right, is lifted by a teammate after taking the wicket of Australia's Ellyse Perry during the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney. Photo: AP | PTI

India women will advance to the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup if the semi-final clash gets washed out on Thursday.

India are scheduled to take on England in the semi-final of the premier tournament. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting that there is a possibility of rain in Sydney on the match-day, reported cricket website ESPN Cricinfo.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, who has won all their four group stage matches, top the Group A and will reach in the final if rain plays spoilsport as there is no reserve day for the semi-finals.

Similarly, South Africa, who top the Group B, will cruise into the final if their semi-final clash against Australia gets washed out on Thursday.

However, if it rains during the final of the tournament on Sunday, there is a reserve day for the decider and the teams will compete on Monday.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 23:22 IST

