India vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE: Kohli's men take on Black Cap challenge

On a high after a defining tour of Australia, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team faces a trickier challenge as it locks horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in a five-match ODI series starting today at McLean Park in The Indian cricket team, which is now focused on ICC World Cup 2019 preparations, is still searching for the right middle-order combination despite their first-ever bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil.



Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams:



India playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu/Shubman Gill, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami,



New Zealand playing 11: Martin Guptil, Colin MLathamKane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Lattam, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry



India vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE FULL SCORECARD







Mahendra Singh Dhoni's hat-trick of half-centuries has brought joy to the Indian dressing room but the smaller grounds in New Zealand against a better seam attack comprising the wily Trent Boult, the talented Lockie Ferguson and the relentless Tim Southee will be a different test altogether for the 'Men In Blue'.



New Zealand in their own backyard have always been a force to reckon with and the touring Indian teams over the years will testify that: they have won only 10 of the 35 ODIs played against New Zealand. India got a 0-4 drubbing during their last New Zealand series in 2014.



India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live streaming details



Date and Day: January 23, 2019 and Saturday



Place: McLean Park, Napier



Time: 7:30 am (IST), 2:00 am (GMT), 3:00 pm (Local)



match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 1st ODI on Hotstar.



Stay Tuned for and match commentary…

