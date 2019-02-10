India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE: Can India end tour with series win?

-
ALSO READ
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20: India level series with seven-wicket win
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 highlights: NZ humiliate Ind by 80-run defeat
Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI highlights: India take unbeatable 3-0 lead, win by 7 wkts
Ind vs NZ 5th ODI highlights: India win by 35 runs, clinch series 4-1
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI highlights: NZ win by 8 wickets; Boult takes 5
-
In the 3rd T20 match of the series, Indian cricket team will be looking to get over the line and beat the Kiwis to clinch the series at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Rohit Sharma-led team India will have their task cut out and play their best against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. India would like to become the first team ever to win a T20 series on New Zealand soil.