India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE: Can India end tour with series win?

In the 3rd T20 match of the series, Indian cricket team will be looking to get over the line and beat the Kiwis to clinch the series at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Rohit Sharma-led team India will have their task cut out and play their best against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. India would like to become the first team ever to win a T20 series on New Zealand soil.

India had a nightmare in the same venue during the fourth ODI where they were skittled out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult. India are expected to remain unchanged from the first two games. In the first T20, Kiwis' Tim Seifert gave the Indian bowlers a hard time but they came back strongly in the second tie.