India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 preview: Men in blue look for a series win
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE: Can India end tour with series win?

India would like to become the first team ever to win a T20 series on New Zealand soil

BS Web Team 

Rohit Sharma plays a shot. Photo: BCCI
In the 3rd T20 match of the series, Indian cricket team will be looking to get over the line and beat the Kiwis to clinch the series at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Rohit Sharma-led team India will have their task cut out and play their best against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. India would like to become the first team ever to win a T20 series on New Zealand soil.

India had a nightmare in the same venue during the fourth ODI where they were skittled out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult. India are expected to remain unchanged from the first two games. In the first T20, Kiwis' Tim Seifert gave the Indian bowlers a hard time but they came back strongly in the second tie.

Krunal Pandya has once again punched above his weight with some gritty performances in the two games. Khaleel Ahmed also took wickets and would look to fire again on Sunday. Skipper Rohit led with the bat in the game and became the world's top run-getter in T20 Internationals.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live streaming details

Date and Day: February 10, 2019, Sunday

Place: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Time: 12:30 pm (IST), 8:00 pm (local time)


India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 3rd T20 on Hotstar app and website.

Stay Tuned for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE score and match commentary
First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 11:10 IST

