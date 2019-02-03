India vs New Zealand 5th ODI LIVE score: Ind to bat first; Dhoni, Shami in
MS Dhoni was back in the team in place of Karthik while Shami and Vijay Shankar replaced Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav, who has been rested. Check India vs New Zealand 5th ODI LIVE score here
The Indian Cricket Team, who were marching for a New Zealand white-wash in five-match One Day International (ODI) series, were stopped by a five-wicket haul from Trent Boult in the 4th ODI. India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma will look to overcome the 92-all out -- their lowest ODI score since 2010-- humiliation by putting a spirited show in the fifth and final ODI at Westpac Stadium in Wellington today. Also, India can take inspiration from New Zealand's recent records in Wellington. New Zealand have lost their last three ODIs at Westpac Stadium in Wellington- against Australia in 2016, against South Africa in 2017 and against England in 2018.
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI LIVE Scorecard
Key stats ahead of India vs New Zealand 4th ODI:
- Kane Williamson is the leading run-getter in ODIs at this venue with 434 runs at 72.33. Ross Taylor averages 73.00 in Wellington.
- Tim Southee is the leading wicket-taker at Westpac Stadium which is also known as the Basin Reserve with 25 wickets from nine ODIs at 17.92 including his career best of 7/33.
- Rohit Sharma will not be eyeing this record because If he fails to score a ton in the fifth ODI, it will be the first time he will be finishing a series without a century since the home series against New Zealand in 2016.
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live streaming details
Date and Day: February 3, 2019, and Sunday
Place: The Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Time: 7:30 am (IST)
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 1st ODI on Hotstar app and website.
