JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » News

Ind vs NZ Live score ICC CWC 2019: Battle of unbeaten at Trent Bridge

The main focus will be on Nottingham weather as light showers and moderate breeze are expected today. Check India vs New Zealand LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Virat Kohli, ICC CWC 2019
Virat Kohli. Photo: AP | PTI
In today’s match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019, India cricket team led by Virat Kohli will look to continue their winning streak, in a battle of unbeaten, against New Zealand cricket team at Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. The Black Caps have been absolutely ruthless in the three games they have played so far in the tournament. On the other hand, India have also played like tournament favourites and have registered reaffirming wins over South Africa and Australia. Talking about the India playing 11, Sanjay Banger hinted that Vijay Shankar will bat number 4. However, the main focus will be on Nottingham weather as light showers and moderate breeze are expected today. With rain likely to persist through the day.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here

India vs New Zealand head to head

Head to head in World Cups, New Zealand have a slight advantage as they won 4 out of 7 matches while India won 4.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand LIVE score
 
 

ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 18: IND vs NZ LIVE streaming
 
India vs New Zealand world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream IND vs NZ cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh