IND vs NZ WTC final: India unlikely to change its playing 11 ahead of toss

Indian crcket team is unlikely to make changes in its already announced playing 11 for (WTC) final against New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton today. After the first day of IND vs NZ WTC final was washed out, there has been talks around the corner that India could make changes in its playing given the forecast for coming days in Southampton remains cloudy.



India playing 11 for WTC final



India has picked two spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin -- along with three pacers and cricket fans have been fretting over India's decision on playing two spinners in overcast conditions.



However, India fielding coach R Sridhar has played down the social media discussion and said that the playing XI that has been announced takes the pitch and conditions out of the equation.



In effect, he emphasised that what has been named is an all-weather team, which will not be altered because of the deluge that has struck the venue of the match.

Sridhar, however, adding that India are keeping the option open. "But having said the toss is not yet over, so if there needs to be a decision taken, it needs to be taken at the time of the toss," he added.

A team can be changed until its nomination at the toss. And since the toss for the WTC final is yet to take place, India can tweak its playing 11 if team India change its strategy following the rains.



New Zealand playing 11 for WTC final



New Zealand, on the other hand, hasn't named its playing 11 since the blackcaps want to see the pitch first.

"We haven't confirmed the final eleven yet. Again, we have to wait and see when we get the chance to have a look at the wicket etc. Yeah, sure Kane [Williamson, the captain] and [head coach Gary] Steady have a few contingencies in plan but we will have to wait and see when the covers come off and we get a chance to play," vice-captain Tom Latham told the media after Day 1 was called-off without a ball being bowled.



Reserve day in ICC WTC final

The WTC final will extend into the reserve day on June 23. As of now, after the first day's washout, at least four hours of the reserve day will be used.

As many as 98 overs are to be bowled on the second if a full day's play tales place.